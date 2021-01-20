Kenya set to begin disarmament in northern region to fix insecurity

NAIROBI, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — Kenya on Tuesday announced a major disarmament exercise in three counties in the northern region to address the spate of insecurity that has claimed tens of lives and left others displaced.

Fred Matiang’i, Interior Cabinet Secretary said security agencies are mapping out the areas Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo counties ahead of what he terms as an “aggressive disarmament exercise”.

Matiangi said the police chief is already working on the logistics ahead of the exercise which is expected to pacify the region which borders both Somalia and Ethiopia.

Among others, the region has borne the brunt of terror-related activities and lately, clan wars at the borders of the three counties have become a norm, largely because of meager resources like water and grazing land.

He spoke after meeting leaders of the three counties. The meeting was attended by among others the three governors representing the affected areas in Nairobi.

Matiang’i said the government is set to conduct an audit of the National Police Reserves in the area, following a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The audit will inform how and where more security resources and personnel should be added, in a bid to calm the volatile region.

He also directed area local government officials known locally as chiefs to strictly serve within their administrative units assigned to them, saying those overstepping jurisdictional boundaries will be fired.

Matiang’i added that some of the violence is instigated by politicians ahead of 2022 elections, a trend he said will be stopped.

“Some of these violent incidents have a relationship to a political activity, intention or expressions,” he said.

Ali Korane, Garissa governor said they agreed in principle that they need to bring to an end this violence by finding the solution to the problems.

“We have agreed as leaders to lead in this peace process through further consultations,” Korane said.

Apart from terrorism, which is prone in Garissa, Wajir and Mandera Counties, the other areas including Marsabit and Isiolo face frequent inter-clan attacks. Enditem