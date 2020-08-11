Kenya sets date for delayed football elections

NAIROBI, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — The long-delayed Kenyan football elections will be held on October 17, it was announced here on Tuesday.

This follows the release of a roadmap sanctioned by world governing body FIFA to resolve a leadership crisis that has seen Football Kenya Federation (FKF) elections halted twice in December 2019 and in March this year.

“Owing to the current COVID-19 situation, both the national and branch elections will be conducted in line with the existing state-sanctioned health regulations and protocols in force within the country,” FKF Electoral Board chair, Kentice Tikolo told journalists in Nairobi.

Tikolo disclosed that the national elections will be preceded by grassroots polls held across the 47 counties on September 19 and that voter register shall remain the same ‘since no football activity has taken place since the last election due to the coronavirus pandemic.’

In addition, candidates who had submitted their papers for the February 2 election that was stopped by the a local tribunal over claims of irregularities at national and branch level will not be required to re-submit their papers or pay nomination fees again.

Other aspirants wishing to join the race are free to submit their papers and pay the nomination fees as provided for under the FKF Electoral Code.

Rose Wasike, registrar of Societies, poured cold water on claims from five aspirants seeking to unseat incumbent FKF president, Nick Mwendwa, who accused her of releasing the roadmap without consulting stakeholders.

“Football is a members club and FIFA is aware of this exercise. I have not received any letter from a member asking me not to proceed to hold elections,” she explained.

FKF president Nick Mwedwa, who is seeking a second term at the helm of the troubled body, has been accused by his opponents of skewing the electoral process in his favor and seeking to remain in charge through acclamation.

Among those seeking to topple him from the top seat include his predecessor and first president of the rebooted federation, Sam Nyamweya, former regional CECAFA football boss Nicholas Musonye, and retired international Sam Shollei, a former FKF vice-president.

Others include seasoned broadcaster Herbert Mwachiro and journalist Boniface Osano. Enditem