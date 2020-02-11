Kenya tennis team to train in Egypt ahead of Davis Cup clash against Indonesia

NAIROBI, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Kenya’s tennis team will pitch camp in Egypt for three weeks of training ahead of their Davis Cup Group II play-off match against Indonesia in Jakarta on March 6 and 7.

Wanjiru Karani, Tennis Kenya secretary-general, said the team, which is made up of head coach Rosemary Owino, Ismael Changawa, Ibrahim Kibet, Kevin Cheruiyot set camp in the beaches of Sharm el-Sheikh for the three weeks and also compete in the Futures tournament in Egypt.

“The Futures are usually a high-level tournament with top-ranked players. It will be a good ground to expose and gauge our players,” Karani said on Thursday.

“The focus for the players will not be to win but it would be rewarding if they powered through to the last week, gaining enough points for ranking and also using the tourney as a training session for Davis Cup playoffs,” Karani added.

The winner between Kenya and Indonesia will secure a slot in the Davis Cup Group II proper. Owino was happy with the plans for the team training.

“It is a new assignment for the team and we hope to soak up the pressure and deliver. Preparations have started for Davis Cup 2020,” Owino said.

Kenya is also focused on competing at the Africa Junior Championship (AJC) in Pretoria, South Africa from Feb. 10-16, with Derrick Ominde, Ryan Randiek and Kean Shar in the boys’ category, and Angela Okutoyi, Roselida Asumwa and Alicia Owegi in the girls’ cadre.

The team leaves on Saturday for Pretoria. “This caliber of competition has very stiff challenge we will look forward to battle our opponents. We are in good shape to take up the challenge and face anyone,” said Roselida.