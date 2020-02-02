Kenya to face host Japan, Serbia, Brazil in women’s volleyball at Tokyo Olympics

NAIROBI, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Kenya have avoided clashing with three-time Olympic champions China in the women’s volleyball draw for the Tokyo Olympics, which will be held from July 24 to August 9.

According to Federation of International Volleyball (FIVB), Kenya have been drawn in Pool A alongside reigning world and European champions Serbia, two-time Olympic champions Brazil, as well as South Korea, Dominican Republic and hosts Japan, who also got Olympic gold twice.

Head coach Paul Bitok remained optimistic, saying here on Friday that his players will weather the storm as they return to the Olympics for the first time in 16 years.

Kenya last featured at the Olympics back in 2004 in Athens.

“It will be no easy walk in the park. We head straight to preparation for this huge undertaking. We must do better at the world stage,” said Bitok.

China will put their title on the line in Pool B starting their campaign against the United States, 2018 World Championship runners-up Italy, Argentina, Turkey and Russia, the most decorated team in Olympic history.

On the men’s side, Africa representatives Tunisia are in Pool B with Brazil, the United States, Russia, Argentina and France.

Pool A groups Japan, Poland, Italy, Canada, Iran and Venezuela.