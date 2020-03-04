Kenya to face off Indonesia at Davis Cup Group II playoffs

NAIROBI, March 3 (Xinhua) — Kenya is hopeful its team will overcome stage fright and power through the Davis Cup Group II play-off match against Indonesia in Jakarta on March 6 and 7.

Head coach Rosemary Owino has retained the same team that won the Group III contest in Nairobi. She will travel with Ismael Changawa, Albert Njogu, Ibrahim Kibet, Kevin Cheruiyot.

Kenya won four of their five ties in Africa Group III in 2019, defeating Uganda, Mozambique, Algeria and Benin, but felled against Namibia.

Now the team has a small task to overcome Indonesia away in Jakarta to formally qualify for the Davis Cup Group II proper.

“We reminisce the joy that came with qualification into the world Group II playoffs. The time is here now to live that experience,” said Tennis Kenya on Tuesday.

Kenya competed in its first Davis Cup back in 1975. Their best result was reaching the Euro/African Zone semifinals in 1992, one match shy of the World Group play-offs.

“We are upbeat ahead of this week’s Davis Cup playoff, which happens in Indonesian Capital Jakarta,” Tennis Kenya said.

The winner between Kenya and Indonesia will secure a slot in the Davis Cup Group II proper which will be contested in September alongside the losing nations from the World Group I ties.

Kenya coach Rosemary Owino was happy with the plans for the team training.

“It is a new assignment for the team and we hope to soak up the pressure and deliver. Preparations have started for Davis Cup 2020,” Owino said.

Indonesia, which is coached by Widhiyanto Febi lost in their last tie in September felling to a 3-1 defeat against New Zealand.

On their part, Indonesia reached the World Group stage in 1983 and 1989, losing in the first round on both occasions, and also competed in the 1994 World Group play-offs.

Indonesia coach believes his troops have a good mentality, facing opponents who are ranked higher at the world level.

“When it comes to opportunities in singles play, we can achieve victory at home. But for doubles it is rather difficult. We lost to New Zealand, who were stronger opponents and are ranked among the top 10 of the world,” Febi told Davis Cup website.

Indonesia players used in their previous clash with New Zealand were David Agung Susanto, Anthony Susanto, Ajeet Rai and Rhett Purcell.

The losing nation will contest in the regional Group III ties, which will be played in a round robin format.