Kenya to face Tanzania in Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers

NAIROBI, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has paired Kenya against Tanzania in the first round of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

The biannual Africa Women Cup of Nations was to be held in Congo Brazzaville but was moved to South Africa.

However, South Africa has also notified CAF of its inability to stage the 12-team competition due to their bid to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup. CAF is currently shopping for an alternative host.

Nigeria are the reigning champions of the showpiece following a triumph over South Africa at the 11th edition in Ghana in 2018.

On Friday, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa said Kenya will start their preparation for the qualifiers after CAF confirmed the dates.

Kenya women’s national team, Harambee Starlets will now launch their campaign against Tanzania on April 6 for the 2020 Africa Women Cup of Nations.

“Harambee Starlets will face Tanzania in the first round set to be played between April 6, and April 14, 2020. The first leg will be played away,” said Mwendwa on Friday in Nairobi.

The winner of the first round tie will then face off with the winner of yet another first round tie pitting the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) against Sao Tome & Principe. This clash will be held on June 1.

Should Kenya win the second round match, they will qualify for 12-team final tournament which will be held between November 28 and December 12 in a city yet to be decided.

CAF expanded the tournament from eight teams to 12, last year during its congress last year. Enditem