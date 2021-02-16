Kenya urges hospitality sector to expand tourism products to boost post-COVID-19 recovery

NAIROBI, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Kenya on Monday urged the hospitality sector to expand its tourism products to boost post-COVID-19 recovery, a government official said on Monday

Betty Radier, CEO, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) said in Nairobi that operators within the tourism sector will need to be aware of the emerging trends and incorporate them in their business strategies.

“Some of these trends include searching for authentic and immersive local travel experiences, slow travel, outdoor experiences to connect with nature, and the need to leave a positive impact in the destinations where they visit,” Radier said during the award ceremony of the second phase of the Magical Kenya Signature Experiences (MKSE) held to recognize outstanding tourism offerings among Kenyan travel industry players.

Radier said that the MKSE Program, which commenced in 2019, requires facilities and organizations to provide value addition to their offerings through exceptional travel experiences to the traveler.

She observed that the newly recognized facilities would have their products and experiences marketed for local and international travelers through familiarization trips, exhibitions, collaborative initiatives, events and training in order to provide extra visibility while driving conversion for the respective companies.

KTB revealed that through the collection of hospitality facilities in the MKSE, Kenya will be able to show the world that it has a lot more to offer beyond the iconic wildlife safari and the pristine sandy beaches for both the repeat and first time visitors.

Najib Balala, cabinet secretary, Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife urged tourism providers to expand their products offering to deliver unique, authentic Kenyan travel experiences to travelers.

Balala noted that the MKSE program is one of the key milestones of the country’s tourism transformation journey.

“Last year was difficult for tourism due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has had a devastating effect on the industry,” he added.

He observed that a lot has been ongoing behind the scenes to ensure that Kenya comes back stronger.

“MKSE is part of our strategy to revive tourism in Kenya through partnership with the private sector which is a key component of tourism,” he added. Enditem