Kenya urges tourists to sample twin migration experiences

NAIROBI, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — Kenya on Saturday urged tourists to sample the twin migration experience of the annual wildebeest migration in the world’s famous Maasai Mara and the whale migration in the coastal region.

Najib Balala, cabinet secretary, Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife said that both migrations position the east African nation as the go-to destination for both safari and beach.

“Both migrations peak between July and September, which means that Kenya can host a ‘Twin Migration’ experience, a unique wildlife phenomenon, incorporating both the bush and the beach product,” Balala said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

“We are certain that the twin migration will continue to position Kenya as the home to natural and iconic experience as well as diversity of products offering,” he added.

The Kenyan official noted that every year, humpback whales migrate from Antarctica to warmer climates, congregating in Kenyan waters between July and August to calve and mate.

“After spending two months breeding and nursing their calves, the whales then make their journey back to Antarctica around September. In East Africa, the whales travel up to 4,000 kilometers to reach their chosen area to take care of their newborns,” he added.

Balala also appreciated community efforts in the protection of marine life and the promotion of sustainable tourism at the coast.

He expressed the government’s commitment towards environmental and wildlife conservation, adding that Kenya has made significant progress through the banning of single-use plastics in all protected areas including game parks, forests, and beaches.

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) said the country intends to market the two experiences together to ensure that visitors have the chance to enjoy the alternative natural experiences.

According to Betty Radier, KTB CEO said the wildebeest and whale migrations are the two top destination experiences that visitors need to explore more together.

“We are going to market them together in such a way that people can go and visit the wildebeest migration in safari then culminate that with the whale migration at the Kenyan coast,” Radier said.

She also noted that beach product experiences have shown growth, with a renewed interest in water sports such as Kitesurfing, water rafting, and whale watching. Enditem