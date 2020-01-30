Kenya vows to intensify fight against contraband, smuggling to curb terror

GARISSA, Kenya, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — The Kenyan government on Monday vowed to intensify fight against contraband and smuggling as part of the comprehensive strategy on countering terrorist financing.

Fred Matiang’i, Interior cabinet secretary decried that the vice is hurting businesses in the country since those who engage in the trade are funding terrorism.

Matiang’i warned all unscrupulous traders and smugglers of contraband goods.

The Kenyan official said security agencies will immediately launch an operation and sustain surveillance along the borders to stop and deter the flow of illicit goods, services, and immigrants into the country.

“This is not a trade. It is fueling the death of Kenyans. Those who engage in it are al-Shabab’s foremost supporters and funders and will be handled like the terrorists,” Matiang’i said.

He also warned of severe disciplinary, punitive and legal action against any government official who, through neglect, culpable inefficiency or malperformance, will drop the ball in this war.

The directive came after President Uhuru Kenyatta early this month directed all security formations in the country to suppress all means by which al-Shabab are generating or receiving funds through Kenya, notably from contraband and illicit trade.

He termed it as sad that some Kenyans have lost their lives to terrorism and other terror-related activities.