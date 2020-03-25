Kenya welcomes decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics to 2021

NAIROBI, March 24 (Xinhua) — Kenya has welcomed the decision by Japan and International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the Tokyo Olympic Games by one year to 2021.

Sports cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed said the country welcomes the decision, which will ease the tension on athletes as they focus on the fight against the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“Kenya welcomes the decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics by the duration of not more than one year,” Mohamed said in Nairobi on Tuesday.

“Kenya government understands that this decision was in no way easy and it was taken into consideration the highest regards for the values and ideals of Olympism, the welfare of current or aspiring Olympians and wellbeing of the human race.”

So far only 25 cases have been confirmed in Kenya, though it has led to the disruption of the sporting calendar will all training camps closed and no competition allowed.

“We are extremely proud of our athletes and celebrate their discipline, resilience and understanding of the decision. We laud their move to stand in solidarity and educate communities on safety measures to combat Covid-19, a statement on their unwavering patriotism and brotherhood,” added Mohamed.

Kenya won its first-ever medal in the Olympics in Tokyo and Mohamed said they are looking forward to returning to the Japanese capital in 2021.

“We look forward to the reconstitution of the games and re-living the magical moment in Kenya’s greatest Olympic performance yet,” Mohamed said.

In the meantime, Mohamed urged the athletes to continue with their preparations for the games.