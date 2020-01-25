Kenya women’s rugby team to train in Canada ahead of Olympic Games

NAIROBI, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — World Rugby has offered Kenya a chance to compete at the Langford Sevens tournament in Canada in May as part of their preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Kenya team Lionesses clinched the Africa ticket to the Olympics and will grab the chance to gauge their game against some of the giant teams in women’s rugby in Canada, just two months prior to arriving in Tokyo for their second shot at the Olympics after their debut in Rio back in 2016.

Langford Sevens will be the penultimate round of the Women’s World Sevens Series and is slated for May 2-3 in Canada.

“The Lionesses have received this invite from World Rugby and it is going to play a huge role in their preparation for the Olympics. The Lionesses were runners-up in the Africa Women Sevens tournament but they earned their Olympics slot for the second time running following the withdrawal of South Africa from the Olympics,” Kenya Rugby Union said on Friday.

The team, which has resumed training, will also compete in Hong Kong city during the World Seven Series qualifier in April where the winner qualifies as part of the core teams for the World Series next season.

Kenya have also been invited to play in the Malaysia Sevens in late March as preparations for the qualifier.

Head coach Felix Oloo was delighted with the invite for the Langford show since Lionesses will test their skills against powerhouses New Zealand, Australia, Canada, USA and England.

“It’s a step in the right direction. When we play the core teams, it helps us raise our game and as well show us where we are in our preparations for the Olympics,” said Oloo. Enditem