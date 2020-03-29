Kenyan, 66, dies from coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya

Kenya recorded its first death from the coronavirus pandemic Thursday, according to Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe.

“The 66-year-old male Kenyan citizen who passed on this afternoon had been admitted at Aghakhan Hospital Intensive Care Unit,” he said.

The patient was suffering from diabetes and arrived on March 13 from South Africa via Swaziland.

Cases have risen to 31 affecting five of 47 counties in the East African country.

Kenya implemented 100% tax relief to increase disposable income as many continue to be inconvenienced by new regulations that require worked to stay home.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection appropriated $95 million for the elderly, orphans and other vulnerable citizens through cash-transfers to cushion them from adverse economic effects of the pandemic.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, in December, the virus has spread to at least 175 countries and territories, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 495,000 cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll above 22,200 and nearly 120,000 recoveries.