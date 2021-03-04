Kenyan bourse moves to attract foreign investors at derivatives market

NAIROBI, March 2 (Xinhua) — Investors at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) will now be able to access real-time updates on the NSE’s derivatives market as the bourse seeks to make deals faster to improve liquidity and attract foreign traders.

The real-time access of market data extends the NSE’s derivatives market’s regional and global reach, Geoffrey Odundo, the NSE’s chief executive, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Year-to-date interest at the market has increased significantly with turnover registering 24.9 million shillings (about 226,746 U.S. dollars) worth of trade. This represents a gain of 183 percent over the same period in 2020,” said Odundo.

He observed that the NSE has doubled its efforts in enhancing the knowledge and training of key market participants and onboarding of online trading members who have built a sizable community of active retail investors.

“We are proud to meet demand for real-time data of the NSE’s derivatives market. This will not only attract foreign investors but also improve liquidity in the nascent market by enabling investors to make faster and informed decisions,” he said. Enditem