Kenyan campaigner says gender inequalities have escalated amid pandemic

NAIROBI, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Kenya’s quest to achieve gender parity, eliminate violence against women and girls encountered significant hurdles at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a campaigner said on Thursday.

Mercy Jelimo, program officer at Nairobi-based Center for Rights, Education and Awareness (CREAW) said that women and girls bore the brunt of the pandemic’s negative outcomes like poverty, job losses and limited access to quality health services.

“The pandemic exposed gender inequalities as women and girls living in urban informal settlements and rural areas were exposed to violence and lost decent income-generating activities in huge numbers,” said Jelimo.

She spoke during the virtual launch of a survey on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on gender parity that was carried out in 17 countries across the globe including Kenya.

The survey which was commissioned by international advocacy groups, Women Deliver and Focus 2030, says the pandemic has taken a heavier toll on women compared to men in terms of physical, mental and emotional health.

According to the survey that was conducted in July and August 2020 and involved 1,000 respondents in each of the 17 countries, the COVID-19 pandemic escalated the economic and social marginalization of women.

“Now, with COVID-19 just as women are assuming an outsized role in responding to the pandemic in their communities and home, they are also experiencing enormous added burden, and we could see the consequences of that strain playing out in years to come,” said Divya Mathew, senior manager, Policy and Advocacy at Women Deliver.

Kenya that currently ranks 109 out of 153 nations on the global index of gender disparities experienced a tenfold increase in violence against women during lockdowns aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Jelimo said that toll-free lines funded by the government and rights advocacy groups were jammed at the height of the pandemic as abused women and girls sought medical and legal assistance.

“The reported gender-based violence cases shot up when lockdowns and curfews took shape during the early days of the pandemic,” said Jelimo.

She said that Kenya’s ability to sustain pandemic recovery hinges on the active participation of women and girls.

“Recovery plans should have a gender lens in order for them to be sustainable,” said Jelimo.

The government should explore stimulus programs tailor-made for vulnerable women in urban slums and rural areas whose economic prospects diminished because of the pandemic,” she added. Enditem