Kenyan Korir urge sportsmen to lead campaign against Covid-19

NAIROBI, April 8 (Xinhua) — African 800m silver medalists Emmanuel Korir has called on athletes to utilize their celebrity status to lead the fight against coronavirus.

Korir, who has his training base in Texas, USA, says sportspeople have the best chance to lead society to maintain hygiene and adhere to the government directive of self-quarantine and stay at home to be able to flatten the curve of COVID-19 pandemic.

With almost no sporting events being organized globally, Korir says while they have borne losses brought on by the coronavirus, losing millions in endorsement, sponsorship and prize money, they must always look at the big picture and be safe and help others to abide by health directives to limit the damage on society.

Korir, 24, says athletes have always endured challenges in training, including injuries, and they should always be positive because the pandemic will soon be a thing of the past.

Korir had been primed to succeed legendary Olympic Champion David Rudisha. However, tactical problems and strong competition have limited his rise in previous competitions.