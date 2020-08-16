Kenyan police arrest 3 suspects over drug trafficking

NAIROBI, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — Kenyan criminal investigation officers said on Sunday they are interrogating three suspected drug traffickers who were arrested in Nairobi on Saturday for engaging in drug trafficking.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said its combined team of officers from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit, Special Services Unit and Anti Narcotics Unit arrested a notorious drug trafficker who has been operating in Nairobi’s residential estate.

The three suspects are in custody awaiting arraignment in court on Monday.

Cases of drug trafficking have been on the rise in Kenya. Police said the drug traffickers now use roads as opposed to airports to carry out the illegal trade. Enditem