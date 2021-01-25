Kenyan police interrogate terror suspect

NAIROBI, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Kenyan authorities are interrogating a terror suspect who was caught with photos of police stations, an embassy and other strategic buildings in Nairobi, a police commander in the capital said on Monday.

Augustine Juma, who was arrested on Sunday, was also found to be in possession of a video clip of him torturing another man in handcuffs, said Nairobi County regional police commander Rashid Yakub.

The 34-year-old suspect, a Kenyan citizen, has since been handed over to the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit, the commander said.

Juma was found with images in his mobile phone of the Central Bank of Kenya, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters, the Israeli embassy, and several police stations in Nairobi, Yakub said.

“We don’t know what his intentions are, but we will know more in the process of his interrogation,” he said.

Images of Kenyan police officers in various training simulations were also recovered, as well as images of Kenyans slain by al-Shabab and of heavily armed suspected militants, Yakub said.

Detectives handling the suspect said they want to talk to his friends and relatives as part of their efforts to understand his background, such as whether he had spent time in neighboring Somalia.

Police say they have disrupted dozens of planned terror attacks in the country.

Kenya has been on a heightened alert against the threat of terror posed by al-Qaida-linked Shabab militants, who have been attacking northeast Kenya, especially in Mandera and Garissa counties that border Somalia, killing and maiming civilians and security personnel. Enditem