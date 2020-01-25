Kenyan police officer injured in border region ambush

GARISSA, Kenya, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — A Kenyan police officer was critically injured on Thursday following an ambush by bandits in Garissa County near the border with Somalia.

Dadaab police officer confirmed the incident, saying eight other police officers who were traveling in the same vehicle are battling more than ten attackers.

He said the police officers were traveling from Liboi border town to Dadaab in northeast Kenya when the vehicle ran over ambush laid by bandits.

Kenya’s northeastern region has borne the brunt of grenade and gun attacks in the last several years since Kenya took its troops to Somalia in 2011 to fight the al-Shabab militia group. Many people, majority of them non-locals or Christians, have lost their lives with others left with permanent injuries. Enditem