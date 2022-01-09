Kenyan police officers were killed in an ambush.

In a Kenyan ambush, four police officers were killed.

In Lamu County, along the porous Somalia border, a police vehicle was attacked by suspected al-Shabaab terrorists, according to an official.

A senior official confirmed that four police officers on routine patrol in Eastern Kenya were killed in an ambush on Friday by the terrorist group al-Shabaab.

Coastal Lamu County, which lies along the porous Somalia border, has been the target of multiple al-Shabaab terrorist attacks in recent years, and was placed under curfew after a deadly attack on Monday.

The terrorist organization primarily targets police officers.

The police vehicle was attacked and hit by “an explosive device that destroyed their vehicle,” according to Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata.

The police are unsure whether their vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device or a rocket-propelled grenade, he added.

He claimed that some police officers in the vehicle were injured as well, and that they retaliated against the attackers, injuring some of them, and that they attempted to chase the attackers down, who fled into a nearby forest.

The incident happened in the morning, despite the fact that the area was under curfew, along the Lamu-Garsen road in Lamu County.

Following the killing of seven villagers by al-Shabaab terrorists earlier that day, Interior Minister Fred Matiang’i declared a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the county on Monday.

The terrorist group has long targeted security forces patrolling the porous Kenya-Somali border with improvised explosive devices.

In separate IED attacks along the Kenya-Somalia border in 2018, over 100 Kenyan police officers were killed.

The Kenyan army ordered 118 high-performance armored personnel carriers (APCs) from Turkiye last year, citing a desire to ensure the safety of its troops fighting al-Shabaab insurgents.