Kenyan police rescue abducted Chinese national

NAIROBI, March 1 (Xinhua) — Kenyan police on Saturday rescued a Chinese national who was abducted in the country’s capital on Thursday by four kidnappers.

The victim has returned home safe and sound on Saturday, authorities said.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) of Kenya said the 38-year-old Chinese national was abducted from his shop in the Dagoretti residential estate by a four-man gang whose members pretended to be from the DCI.

The Chinese Embassy in Kenya immediately urged the police to handle the case after obtaining a report.

“Police officers from the DCI specialized units trailed the kidnappers and managed to locate their hideout … They found four suspects and challenged them to submit for search but instead they began shooting at the officers prompting the special unit team to respond,” the DCI said in a report.

The DCI said the four kidnappers, one of whom was a Kenyan police officer, were all shot dead.

The DCI said the case is under investigation.