Kenyan under curfew amid COVID-19 pandemic

Kenya began a 10-hour curfew Friday as a preventive measure amid the coronavirus pandemic, local media reported.

President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the government’s interventions Wednesday, that includes a curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (1600GMT to 0200GMT) Friday, to protect the country from the further spread of the deadly virus, The Star newspaper reported.

Violating the curfew will be met with imposing a Sh10,000 ($96) fine, three-month imprisonment or both if the offender is arrested by security forces.

“All the firm’s retail outlets will close at 6pm and open at 7am but will continue processing orders placed on its alternative channels round the clock,” the newspaper quoted Chief Executive Officer Dan Githua.

The East African nation recorded 31 cases of the virus known as COVID-19 with one death and one recovery, according to The Star.

Other African nations have taken similar curfew steps in efforts against the virus, including South Sudan, South Africa, Egypt, Senegal and Uganda.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 175 countries and regions.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide has now surpassed 590,000, while the death toll nears 27,000 but greater than 130,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.