Kenyans have discovered a novel method of combating the invasive cactus plant.

Kenyan youth are utilizing the plant’s nutritional value, while the government introduces a sap-sucking insect to combat Opuntia ficus-indica.

LAIKIPIA is a city in Kenya.

The Opuntia cactus has become a thorn in the side of many Kenyans, as it chokes out their livelihoods.

The Opuntia cactus has invaded thousands of hectares of grazing lands in arid and semi-arid parts of northern Kenya, with thick leafless and fleshy stems covered in prickly sharp spines.

The plant, which is inedible to camels, cows, goats, and other livestock, spreads quickly across the land, absorbing any water that would otherwise be used by natural vegetation and denying livestock nutritious pasture.

Cacti use their needle-like spines to kill other plants as a defense mechanism.

“They will cling to another plant and use it to grow, then kill the plant and mature and spread all over the area,” Benjamin Kambi, a resident of the Loisaba area in Laikipia county, explained.

The 33-year-old was out on the hunt for pasture for his 29 goats and 13 sheep.

“It was never like this; 15 years ago, the plant was present but not to this extent; now, it is present everywhere we go, and we don’t have anywhere to get pasture.”

Cacti can be found as far as the eye can see across the country, and vehicles are not immune to their prickly thorns, which grow close to main roads and frequently scratch vehicle paint.

Food safety is at risk.

Invasive alien species are one of the major threats to biodiversity, food security, and human well-being, according to a report by Eunice Githae of Chuka University in Kenya’s Department of Biological Sciences.

Opuntia, also known as prickly pear, is one of the most common and naturalized plants in Kenya’s arid and semi-arid regions, with devastating consequences for rural livelihoods and the environment.

“They have excellent ecological and competitive abilities, as well as effective reproduction and dispersal mechanisms.”

Such species thrive in the absence of predators or parasites that would regulate their relative abundance in a new environment, according to the report.

The plant, which depletes soil and water resources and reduces plant and animal diversity, has also put food security at risk.

There has been a connection made.

