Kenya’s COVID-19 cases hit 27,425

NAIROBI, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Kenya’s Ministry of Health on Tuesday confirmed 497 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s tally to 27,425 as fatalities continue to rise.

Mercy Mwangangi, chief administrative secretary in the Ministry of Health, said that 15 people succumbed to the deadly virus, pushing the country’s total number of fatalities to 438.

Mwangangi told a daily briefing in Nairobi that 11 of the latest deaths had underlying conditions such as high blood pressure and kidney failure.

She said the latest infections are from 4,179 samples which were screened between Monday and Tuesday. The official said that from the cases, 467 are Kenyan nationals while 30 are foreigners.

“From these figures, it’s evidently clear that Nairobi has been identified as the epicenter of the pandemic, therefore, there is urgent need to address the capacity of health workers to handle the increasing number,” she told journalists in Nairobi.

Mwangangi said 372 patients recovered in the last 24 hours with 315 being patients who were under the home-care system while 57 others are from health facilities across the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 13,867.

“The ball is now squarely in the court of all the 47 counties, to ramp up their level of preparedness since the local transmission of the virus is now spreading fast, 26,928 confirmed cases are local transmissions,” said Mwangangi.

“The time has now come for concerted efforts between both the national and county governments,” she added.

The east African nation has so far tested 362,501 samples since the disease was reported in the country on March 13. Enditem