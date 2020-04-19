Kenya’s COVID-19 cases rise to 270

NAIROBI, April 19 (Xinhua) — Kenya’s health ministry on Sunday confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 270.

Mercy Mwangangi, chief administrative secretary for health, said the eight are part of 1,330 samples that have been tested in the last 24 hours.

Mwangangi revealed that seven persons have been discharged after recovering from the disease, increasing the number of recoveries to 67.

She however announced that two more patients have died from the disease, raising the total number of deaths to 14.

She said that the government will start carrying out screening of truck drivers entering and operating in Kenya at roadblocks as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

Mwangangi said Kenya is set to start the use of technology in tracking and surveillance of post curfew congregations and also in the process of activating community policing.

The official said a total of 13,239 samples have been tested so far.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Kenya, the government has stopped international and domestic passenger flights, imposed night curfew and closed all learning institutions among other measures to curb the spread of the virus. Enditem