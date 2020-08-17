Kenya’s COVID-19 cases surpass 30,000

NAIROBI, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — Kenya on Sunday confirmed that COVID-19 positive cases had surpassed 30,000 in the country amid steady increase in recoveries.

Mutahi Kagwe, cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Health, said that 271 people tested positive for the disease, raising the national tally to 30,120.

He said that 268 Kenyans and three foreigners were confirmed positive after 3,746 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, bringing cumulative tests to 391,416.

Kagwe said that 686 patients had recovered from COVID-19 as the cumulative number of recoveries nationwide reached 16,656.

Kagwe said two patients had succumbed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities countrywide to 474. Enditem