Kenya’s mobile money deals hit 47 bln USD in 2020

NAIROBI, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Kenyans moved a record 5.21 trillion shillings (about 47.3 billion U.S. dollars) on mobile phones in 2020, data released by the Central Bank on Tuesday shows.

This was an increase from 43 billion dollars in 2019 with the 2020 transactions having been boosted by the increased adoption of digital transactions in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

To encourage the use of cashless payments amid the pandemic, the government abolished charges on transactions that are 1,000 shillings and below.

It also removed charges on mobile phones to bank account transactions.

Monthly transactions during the year averaged 4 billion dollars before rising in December, a time when most people shopped and gifted their family and friends.

The number of subscribers topped 66.01 million as of the end of December 2020, up from 58 million in January.

Similarly, the sector continued to employ thousands of people, with the number of agents standing at 282,929, an increase from 231,292 in January 2020.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, analysts had predicted that Kenya’s mobile money usage had hit saturation.

However, the pandemic gave the sector the major boost it needed, pushing it to new heights, according to Bernard Mwaso of Edell IT Solutions, a software development start-up in Nairobi. Enditem