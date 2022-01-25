Kenya’s president and a US envoy have called for a quick resolution to the Ethiopian conflict.

Ethiopia has been engulfed in an internal conflict that has claimed the lives of thousands of people.

Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, is one of the world’s most populous cities.

David Satterfield, the new US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, met with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi on Monday.

Following their discussions, Kenya and the United States agreed to continue engaging the conflicting parties in Ethiopia in order to achieve a speedy resolution to the country’s conflict, according to a statement released by Kenya’s presidency.

Kenya has been a key mediator in conflicts in the Horn of Africa, particularly in South Sudan, Ethiopia, and Somalia.

President Kenyatta was praised by Satterfield for his tireless efforts to end the conflict between the federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

“We believe your contribution (in assisting in the resolution of the Ethiopian conflict) was and continues to be critical.

We value Kenya’s continued contribution to the Horn of Africa.

In Ethiopia, we greatly appreciate your assistance and support.

“We don’t want your efforts in that country to be in vain,” he said.

Kenyatta stated that Kenya and Ethiopia are good allies and that the country’s internal conflict should not be allowed to continue because it will erode the gains made.

“We value a strong Ethiopia.

We value Ethiopia’s stability.

That is why he stated, “We are committed to doing everything possible to see the conflict resolved.”

For more than a year, Ethiopia has been engulfed in an internal conflict that has claimed thousands of lives.

At the meeting, which was also attended by Kenya’s Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua and Foreign Affairs Minister Raychelle Omamo, among other senior government officials, President Kenyatta and Ambassador Satterfield discussed the peace and security situation in Sudan and Somalia, in addition to the Ethiopian conflict.