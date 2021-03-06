Kenya’s retail chains recover from COVID-19 amid supplies from China

NAIROBI, March 3 (Xinhua) — Kenya’s supermarkets have recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic as Chinese supplies have fully resumed, Wambui Mbarire, CEO of the Retail Trade Association of Kenya, said on Wednesday.

Mbarire told Xinhua in Nairobi that the flow of cargo from the Asian nation was disrupted in 2020 as governments put travel restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Our business has now stabilized as we can easily access imports,” Mbarire said on the sidelines of the launch of the study “The Top 100 Most Loved Brands By Women In Kenya” which will serve as an insight-led tool for Kenyan businesses into the power of women markets.

Mbarire added that the biggest benefit of having Chinese goods in the supermarket is that it gives consumers a wider variety of products to meet their needs.

He noted that the most popular products from China are apparel, hair, shoes, electronics and mobile phones.

According to the retail industry, the country’s reliance on imported goods is because of the high cost of local manufacturing which puts domestic producers at a disadvantage as compared to foreign merchandise. Enditem