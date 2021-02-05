Kenya’s Sacco asset base expands in 2020

NAIROBI, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Kenya’s Savings and Credit Cooperatives (SACCO) asset base jumped to 622 billion shillings (about 5.66 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020 compared to 5.1 billion dollars in 2019 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the sector regulator said on Wednesday.

John Munuve, chairman of Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA) told journalists in Nairobi that the role of the sub-sector as a key mobilizer of savings and provider of credit for development, especially at the household level in Kenya has been increasing.

“Despite the shocks experienced in individual and business incomes as a result of job losses and disruptions of value chains brought about by the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic from March 2020, the SACCO sub-sector performed relatively well, with an upturn in all the key performance indicators,” Munuve said.

Munuve added that total assets, loans and deposits by SACCOs in 2020 saw a marked improvement compared to the previous year.

According to the sector regulator, SACCOs are an integral part of the deposit taking and lending market in Kenya providing financial services to over six million households across various sectors of the economy.

“It is for this reason that the government has been driving policy reforms to enhance the governance, financial soundness and sustainability of the SACCO industry in Kenya,” Munuve added. Enditem