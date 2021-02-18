Kenya’s SGR ferries over 4.4 mln tons of cargo in 2020

NAIROBI, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — Kenya’s standard gauge railway (SGR) trains hauled 4.42 million tons of cargo in 2020, new data released on Wednesday showed.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) said this was an increase of 257,542 tons from the previous year, pointing to increased demand for rail transport service despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s negative effects.

Total revenue from the freight service in 2020 stood at 11.54 billion shillings (about 105.33 million U.S. dollars), provisional data from the KNBS showed.

However, passenger service provided by the SGR trains was hard hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic due to restrictive measures put in place to contain the pandemic in 2020, with passenger trips almost halved compared to nearly 1.6 million trips recorded in 2019. Enditem