Kenya’s sporting fraternity pays tribute to late President Moi

NAIROBI, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — The sporting fraternity in Kenya paid tribute to the country’s second president Daniel Moi following his death at the age of 95 on Tuesday after prolonged medical care at a hospital in Nairobi.

Moi, who retired in 2002 and remains the country’s longest-serving leader with 24 years at the helm, left an indelible footprint on Kenya’s sporting scene during his extended reign that was remembered as a nation grieved his demise.

His administration will be remembered for the construction of the multi-purpose amphitheater of Kenya’s sport — the Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), located near Nairobi’s central business district with Chinese aid.

The 60,000-seater facility, which was refurbished a few years ago with another grant from China, was built to host the 1987 All Africa Games and has stood as the country’s biggest sporting arena since.

Four years before MISC was constructed, the Moi government opened the 30,000-seater multi-purpose Nyayo Stadium in 1983 near the city center, which serves as another permanent reminder of his legacy.

“Moi was a true supporter of sports and of the Olympic movement, and was always on the forefront in supporting our teams to the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and other international competitions, right from our nation’s independence in 1963, and all through his presidency from 1978 to 2002,” the National Olympics Committee-Kenya (NOCK) said in a statement.

“Moi himself was a true sportsman, playing football with the parliamentary side, Bunge FC, in the 1960s alongside cabinet colleagues Tom Mboya, Bruce McKenzie and Robert Ouko, among others,” it added.

“The support former President Moi gave the athletics fraternity is immeasurable. Like the current government, Moi went out of his way to ensure the athletics teams were given the requisite support and were comfortable whenever they represented the country in international assignments,” Athletics Kenya (AK) said in its tribute.

The local athletics governing body remembered Moi for supporting the disciplined forces — Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service and National Prisons Service — to take part in sport and especially athletics.

Discipline forces form the backbone of many of the country’s successful teams in international competitions to date. The retired president also ordered universities to affiliate themselves to AK during his days in power.

Many other sports institutions and personalities took to social media to pay their respects.

“For his love for sports, Moi gave us land to construct a stadium,” the chairman of Kenya’s most successful football club, Gor Mahia, Ambrose Rachier told reporters.

Moi was also on hand to witness the club’s finest hour, the second leg of the 1987 CAF Cup Winners’ Cup (Mandela Cup) played in Nairobi where Gor Mahia became the first and only Kenyan side to win a continental title.

“Moi gave players incentives as an added motivation sign which is something that should be seen as a good example to our leaders today,” said Fred Ambani, retired striker of AFC Leopards, the second-most successful team in the country.