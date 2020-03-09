Kenya’s tourism players face losses amid coronavirus outbreak

NAIROBI, March 5 (Xinhua) — Kenya’s tourism and hospitality industry players on Thursday expressed concern and fear of losses due to the outbreak of COVID-19 should it not be contained.

The Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers and Caterers CEO Mike Macharia said that they are seeking to establish how they can respond to the crisis should a case be reported in any of the establishments and how to disseminate information that is factual without necessarily creating panic.

Macharia in a joint statement issued in Nairobi urged hoteliers to evaluate the overall impact of the virus on the businesses to help craft post-crisis strategies.

Italy, one of the biggest source market for tourists, with chartered planes landing twice in Mombasa, has been the hardest hit European country.

Early this week, the government said it would be suspending flights to the Coast from the north of Italy, Verona and Milan.

Macharia said surge in cases in other parts of the world and Africa is causing deep unease in the Kenyan hospitality industry.