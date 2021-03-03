Kenya’s two airports bag top Africa rankings for excellent customer service

NAIROBI, March 1 (Xinhua) — Kenya’s Moi International Airport (MIA) and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) bagged the coveted best airport by size and region award from Airports Council International (ACI) rankings which placed the two airports at the top in Africa.

ACI which is a global trade representative of the world’s airport authorities that sets standards and operational guidelines globally said that the two airports based in Kenya’s two biggest cities of Mombasa and Nairobi were picked for their excellence in customer service.

“JKIA won the 2020 Best Airport by Size and Region in the 5-15 million passengers per year in Africa while MIA won the 2020 Best Airport by Size and Region under 2 million passenger per year in Africa in ACI’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Survey,” ACI said in a statement.

ASQ is the world’s leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking programme.

The survey, according to ACI, captures passengers’ experience at all airport passenger contact points at more than 300 airports worldwide.

ACI World Director General, Luis Felipe de Oliveira congratulated the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) for its efforts in improving customer experience which he said represents the highest possible accolade for airport operators around the world on customer experience.

“During this most difficult and challenging of years, customers have spoken and recognized the successful efforts of the team at KAA in providing a superior customer experience under trying circumstances,” Oliveira said

Kenya Airports Authority’s Acting Managing Director, Alex Gitari noted that the recognition was timely, coming at a time when JKIA and MIA are undergoing major rehabilitation works set to further improve on customer experience.

“Winning these awards is a reaffirmation of our commitment to providing our customers with a stress-free travel experience. We are truly excited and encouraged by these prestigious awards which herald a new horizon in our customer satisfaction journey across our airports,” Gitari said. Enditem