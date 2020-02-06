Kepa Arrizabalaga ‘blames Chelsea defence’ for being dropped – but will fight for place

Kepa was dropped by Frank Lampard and replaced by Willy Caballero for their 2-2 draw at Leicester

Kepa Arrizabalaga will fight for his future at Chelsea amid worries that he is being frozen out by Blues boss Frank Lampard.

The £71.6m Spanish stopper reportedly blames the creaky defence in front of him for his own struggles, which saw him dropped for Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Leicester at the King Power stadium.

A source close to Kepa, who was replaced by Willy Caballero, told The Sun : “He was shocked at being benched but is determined to fight for his future.”

Although Caballlero was unconvincing against the Foxes, but Lampard is expected to put his faith in the veteran for the remainder of the season.

Chelsea have kept just five clean sheets in the league all season and Lampard felt that Kepa was to blame for their lack of stability at the back.

The 25-year-old has been criticised by supporters and pundits during a campaign in which he has conceded 43 goals and kept eight clean sheets.

Spanish media outlet Cope claim that Kepa ‘is not liked’ by the Blues manager, who is actively looking for a replacement.

The Daily Mirror report that the Chelsea boss has two names in mind as a replacement, with Premier League stars Nick Pope of Burnley and Crystal Palace’s Vicente Guaita top of his wish-list.

It comes as news emerges that Athletic Bilbao are reportedly interested in re-signing Kepa in a move which could see highly-rated gloveman Jan Oblak put up for sale.

According to Cope, Chelsea boss has ‘asked the board for a substitute’, while that Kepa will have a ‘hard time playing again’ at Stamford Bridge.

On his decision to drop his No.1 against Leicester, Lampard said: “You make decisions every week and every day in this job. No decision is easy.

“When it comes to a goalkeeper you probably do give it a little bit more thought and a bit more time, especially if someone seems to be the designated number one.

“That can’t be the end of the story. We have to be competitive. Willy trains well, he acts well and he played well against Hull last week. I decided to stick with him.”