Kepa ‘has won back’ Chelsea spot under Frank Lampard after Liverpool heroics

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga impressed on his return to the starting lineup, making several key saves in his side’s 2-0 FA Cup win over Liverpool

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been backed to keep his place in Chelsea ’s starting XI after making his first start since January in the Blues’ 2-0 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round .

The Spaniard impressed in the win, making a number of important stops as goals from Willian and Ross Barkley earned Chelsea a quarter-final spot.

Speaking after the game, former Newcastle, West Ham and Reading goalkeeper Shaka Hislop claimed that Kepa’s display should see him continue in between the sticks when Chelsea face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

“I think so [Kepa has won his spot back],” Hislop said on ESPN FC. “I think he’s done more than enough to say that he should be Chelsea’s No 1.

“Listen, many of the saves he made today are saves you’d expect him to make. But I think he did more than enough and above the call of duty to suggest that he’s the better goalkeeper between him and Willy Caballero.

“All being equal, this is not even a debate we should be having, about who is the No 1 between the two. But quite clearly given the errors that he’s made, how Frank Lampard sees him, he needed to have a big performance, and I think he did.”

Ex-Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley agreed with Hislop, claiming the cup clash was the perfect time to reintroduce Kepa.

Burley said: “I think it was an ideal opportunity to get him back in the team, to keep a clean sheet, to be able to say ‘Right, okay, I’ve made my point, let’s get back to winning games in the Premier League and fend off these guys that are charging down to try and get the European spots’.

“It’s as simple as that.”

Speaking in his post match press-conference, Blues boss Frank Lampard expressed his delight with his goalkeeper’s performance , saying: “I was really pleased for Kepa.

“It’s not easy because all players want to play and a goalkeeper gets scrutinised more than any other position and he made some good saves. He’s shown good character and he played well.”