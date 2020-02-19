Kerry Group sees 30% coronavirus hit to China Q1 revenue

DUBLIN, Feb 18 – Irish food ingredients multinational Kerry Group on Tuesday warned its revenue in China was likely to be down 30% in the first three months of the year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

That is equivalent to around 0.5% of global revenue in its core Taste & Nutrition unit, which earned over 80% of its global revenues of 7.2 billion euros, Chief Executive Officer Edmond Scanlon told analysts in a conference call.

Kerry’s five manufacturing facilities in China are working with a skeleton staff and the firm was monitoring the situation closely, Scanlon said.

Asked if there was likely to be a bounce in revenue once restrictions related to the virus are lifted, Scanlon said it was “probably a little bit too early to say”.

Kerry on Tuesday reported its trading profit for 2019 was up 12.1 percent to 903 million euros while earnings per share on a constant currency basis were up 8.3% to 393.7 cents.

It said once the impact of coronavirus disruption was taken into account, it expected to achieve adjusted earnings per share growth in 2020 of 5% to 9% on a constant currency basis.

Goodbody Stockbrokers said that while the impact of coronavirus remained uncertain, that it was likely to adjust its 2020 growth forecast of 9% EPS growth by around 1 percentage point to reflect the China backdrop.

Kerry Group shares were up 3.7% at 1040 GMT.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by David Evans)