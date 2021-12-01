Kevin Bridges responds to enraged fans over pre-sale ticket chaos, which resulted in thousands of people being kicked out of lines.

Kevin Bridges responds to enraged fans over pre-sale ticket chaos, which saw thousands of people thrown out of lines.

Kevin Bridges: The Overdue Catch-up pre-sale tickets went on sale today (December 1), with the general release set for December 3.

However, some fans were enraged after waiting in online lines only to be turned away.

Thousands of fans have been left disappointed after being unable to purchase Kevin Bridges tickets.

Fans eager to see the Glaswegian comedian queued online in the hopes of getting tickets to his upcoming Hydro shows.

Fans have been struggling to get to the Ticketmaster checkout to secure their tickets due to the high demand.

With nearly 8,000 people in line, many have taken to social media to vent.

Clydebank’s Bridges last performed at the Hydro in 2018, with all dates sold out.

As a result, he had to add four extra tour dates, resulting in a record 35 sold-out shows at Glasgow’s Hydro, making him the artist with the most sold-out shows at that venue.

Kevin’s last two tours have sold just under 1,000,000 tickets worldwide, so it’s no surprise that fans have had problems.

“Since we last spoke, a lot has changed in my life and – as we all know – in this world of ours,” Bridges said of the tour. “But one thing that hasn’t changed is the fact that a crowd of people in a room together laughing usually makes for a fairly pleasant evening.”

I’m thrilled to be performing stand-up comedy again, and I’m looking forward to seeing you all – as well as some new faces.

It’s as simple as that.

I’ll see you anywhere and everywhere: up there, down there, over there.

“Enjoy your evening.”

The comedian’s 2022 tour will stop in Aberdeen, London, and Liverpool, with six confirmed Glasgow dates from September 9 to September 25.

“Hearing it’s been a bit of a screen-puncher on the ticket sites this morning,” the 35-year-old said on Twitter in response to the chaos.

Extra tickets will be available soon, and then there will be a general sale.

