Kevin Bridges warns Viagogo fans about “crazy” ticket prices as touts target concerts.

As touts target gigs, Kevin Bridges warns fans about ‘bonkers’ Viagogo ticket prices.

Despite the fact that tickets are still available on primary sites such as Ticketmaster, the Clydebank comedian has urged fans to avoid the ticket site because scalpers are attempting to sell them for a profit.

Kevin Bridges, a comedian from Clydebank, has warned fans about ‘bonkers’ Viagogo ticket prices, which he says are being targeted by touts for his latest tour.

After tickets for sale for six times the face value surfaced, the comedian expressed his displeasure, urging fans to avoid the Viagogo briefs.

Despite the fact that they are still available on primary sites such as Ticketmaster, ticket scalpers are attempting to sell them at a huge profit, according to the Daily Record.

Tickets for £25 have been discovered on Viagogo for £160.

“Bonkers,” Bridges exclaimed.

Please do not use these sites.

In the coming week or so, there may be some new dates.

It is in the works.

Ticketmaster and the venue’s own websites are the only places to purchase tickets.”

Bridges, on the other hand, has been chastised for failing to take strong measures to combat touting, such as requiring fans to show identification that matches their ticket.

Resale on sites like Viagogo has been drastically reduced as a result of the measures taken by artists like Ed Sheeran and Gerry Cinnamon.

“Sorry Kevin, but why allow it?” one fan asked, adding that all that is required for entry is identification that matches the name on the ticket.

Simple, if you cared, you’d take care of it.”

“The great news for Kevin is that there are some fairly light touch measures that would help prevent his audiences being exploited by ticket touts – especially since his shows are all-seated,” said Adam Webb of the pressure group FanFair Alliance.

“I’d definitely welcome his manager or promoter getting in touch with me if they’re interested in taking action on this issue, and I’d be happy to advise,” she says.

“Any tickets resold through unauthorised resale platforms may be cancelled,” according to the terms and conditions of Ticketmaster.

From September 1 to 25, Kevin’s UK-wide Overdue Catch-Up Tour will make a stop at Glasgow’s Ovo Hydro.

We’ve reached out to Ticketmaster, Kevin Bridges, and Viagogo for comment.