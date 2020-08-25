Kevin Hart Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19 Earlier This Year

Stand-up comedian-turned-actor Kevin Hart has revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year. The Hollywood star spoke about his diagnosis while performing at an event in Ohio over the weekend.

The 41-year-old actor shared that he tested positive for the life-threatening disease at the same time as actor Tom Hanks, Page Six reported. However, he could not say anything about it because according to him, Hanks is more famous than him.

“The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am,” Page Six quoted Hart, as saying.

The “Ride Along” actor revealed his diagnosis while performing at Dave Chappelle’s “An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair” show in Yellow Springs, Ohio.

Meanwhile, the media outlet also reported the Chapelle has shelled out almost $100,000 on COVID-19 rapid testing for the people attending his outdoor shows.

Hart has joined the list of prominent Hollywood celebrities who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The “Saving Mr. Banks” star and his wife Rita Wilson was the first celebrity couple to bravely spoke about their battle with the disease.

In March, the couple confirmed the news on social media and noted that they contracted the virus in Australia.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?” Hanks wrote on Twitter at the time.

The celebrity couple spent some time at the hospital before getting discharged and since then, they have been advising people to wear masks to prevent the spread of the disease.

Other stars who contracted the virus were Olga Kurylenko, Idris Elba, Pink, Tennis ace Novak Djokovic, Madonna, and Olivia Nikkanen.

As far as positive cases are concerned , the U.S. is still at the top of the list with more than 5.9 million cases and 181,114 deaths. California is the worst-affected state in the nation with 676,223 cases while Texas comes second with 608,817.

Floria is the third state to witness more than 600,000 infections

A total of 19 states, including New York, Georgia, and New Jersey, have seen more than 100,000 cases of the deadly disease.