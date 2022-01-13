Kevin McCarthy, the chairman of the Republican Party, has stated that he will not work with Jan.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House panel investigating the US Capitol insurgency has asked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for an interview and records, as it continues to seek first-hand accounts from members of Congress about former President Donald Trump’s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building, and disrupted the election’s certification.

McCarthy said in a statement released on Wednesday that he would refuse to cooperate.

He accused the panel of “power abuse” and said the investigation was bogus.

McCarthy, a Republican from California, was asked by Bennie Thompson, the panel’s Democratic chairman, to provide details about his conversations with Trump “before, during, and after” the riot to the nine-member panel.

McCarthy’s conversations with Mark Meadows, the former White House Chief of Staff, in the days leading up to the attack are also being sought.

“We also need to know how the President’s January 6th plans came together, as well as all the other ways he tried to sway the election results,” Thompson wrote in the letter.

“For example, prior to January 6th, you allegedly told Mark Meadows and the former President that any objections to the certification of electoral votes on that day ‘were doomed to fail.'”

If McCarthy or any other Trump allies in Congress refuses to cooperate, it’s unclear whether the panel will be able to get them to testify.

While the committee has considered subpoenaing members of Congress, doing so would be a risky move with legal and political consequences.

Members of Congress are hoping to get a glimpse into Trump’s mind from an ally who has admitted to having multiple interactions with him.

The committee is also looking into McCarthy’s communications with Trump and White House staff in the week following the violence, including a reportedly heated conversation with Trump.

When the committee proposed a meeting with McCarthy on either Feb. 1 or 2, it acknowledged the sensitive and unusual nature of its request.

“The Select Committee has enormous respect for Congress’ prerogatives and the privacy of its Members,” Thompson wrote.

“At the same time, we have a solemn responsibility to investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding these events thoroughly.”

McCarthy’s actions have sparked outrage among Democrats, who have demanded more information.

