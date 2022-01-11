Kevin Rudd, Australia’s former Prime Minister, claims that the Novak Djokovic saga “makes us look like a corrupt colony.”

Many Australians are embarrassed by the “incredible mess” created by the visa debacle.

The Australian government is facing a barrage of criticism over the Novak Djokovic saga, as immigration minister Alex Hawke considers whether or not to cancel the Serb’s visa and allow him to defend his title at Melbourne Park.

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said the saga has tarnished Australia’s image, portraying the country as “some sort of corrupt colony where decisions are made on political whim, rather than a nation of laws governed by an impartial legal system.”

On Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce admitted he was “wrong” when he said the world No. 1 tennis player would have been deported “game, set, match” if he had tried to enter the country with a medical exemption to vaccination.

He explained, “I got it wrong; I thought he’d be game, set, match that he hadn’t been double vaxxed and he’d be asked to leave.”

“However, I was mistaken.

So I’m not going to pretend to be a lawyer any longer.”

Mr Joyce had previously stated that if Djokovic did not correctly fill out border forms, he was “taking the sovereign capacity of another nation for a joke.”

“You can’t go around the world thinking that just because you’re wealthy, you’re above the laws of other countries,” he said.

Following a four-day stay in a detention hotel, where he stayed alongside other asylum seekers hoping he would bring attention to their plight, the 34-year-old tennis star has returned to the court in preparation for the tournament, which begins on Monday.

A judge ruled on Monday that Djokovic should be released from detention, stating that he could have done nothing more to facilitate his entry and that the decision to cancel his visa at such short notice was “unreasonable.”

The crux of the problem is a gap in federal and state requirements.

Djokovic had obtained a medical exemption that satisfied Tennis Australia and the state of Victoria, but federal officials held him up and denied him entry.

Mr Hawke now finds himself in the unenviable position of having to decide whether to cancel his visa, which could result in him being barred from entering the country for three years.

The minister is taking his time and is not hurrying.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Novak Djokovic saga ‘makes us look like corrupt colony’, Australia’s former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd says