Key facts about Nokia’s new CEO

March 2 – Nokia Oyj appointed former Fortum CEO Pekka Lundmark as Chief Executive to lead the Finnish telecoms equipment maker in the race to deliver 5G telecoms networks to operators around the world.

Lundmark will replace Rajeev Suri, who steps down after more than a decade in charge of Nokia and previously Nokia Siemens Networks.

Here is some key facts about Lundmark:

* He has been Fortum Corporation President and Chief Executive since September 2015.

* Lundmark worked in Finnish cranes and lifting equipment maker Konecrane from 2004 to 2015, first as Group Executive Vice President, then as President and chief executive.

* From 2002 to 2005 he was President and chief executive of the Finnish cutlery and cookware company Hackman Oyj

* He also previously held various executive positions in Nokia from 1990 to 2000, heading strategy for Nokia Networks among others.

* A Finnish national, Lundmark studied at Helsinki University of Technology, Department of Technical Physics, graduating with a Master of Science in 1988. He is married with three children. (Reporting by Tommy Lund and Boleslaw Lasocki Editing by Tomasz Janowski)