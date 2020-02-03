Key matches on day five at the Open

MUST-SEE MATCHES ON DAY FIVE OF THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN:

* 3-Roger Federer (SUI) v John Millman (AUS)

Millman’s remarkable upset of the Swiss master at the 2018 US Open stands as the unlikeliest Australian win at a major since Peter Doohan pitched Boris Becker out in the second round at Wimbledon way back in 1987. So can lightning strike twice for the popular Queenslander? Millman has been impressive in his two wins to date over Ugo Humbert and Hubert Hurkacz. But Federer was simply sublime in his second-round demolition job on Filip Krajinovic.

* 6-Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) v 32-Milos Raonic (CAN)

Melbourne’s Greek diaspora will be out in force again to cheer on Tsitsipas who is looking to reprise – or even better – his thrilling run to the semis last year at Melbourne Park. The power-serving Raonic is also a former Open semi-finalist who reached a career-high ranking of No.3 back in 2016 but in more recent times has had to take more of a back seat to rising countrymen Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

* 8-Serena Williams (USA) v 27-Wang Qiang (CHN)

In her pursuit of a record-equalling 24th major title, Williams comes up against a fellow seed for the first time. The Chinese enjoyed a career-best campaign in 2019, reaching the third round or better at three of the four slams and seeing her world ranking reach as high as 12. But there are no tougher challenges than squaring off against seven-time Open champion Williams at Melbourne Park.

* Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) v Ons Jabeur (TUN)

Every time could be the last time for crowd favourite Wozniacki, who will head into retirement once her Open campaign is done. The Dane’s only major title came at Melbourne Park in 2018. Jabeur saw off No.12 seed Johanna Konta in the opening round and were the 25-year-old to repeat the dose against Woznaicki she would be through to the round of 16 at a major for the first time. Jabeur holds the distinction of being the first Arab player to reach a WTA final, a feat she achieved at the 2018 Kremlin Cup.

* 1-Ashleigh Barty (AUS) v 29-Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

The first Australian woman to reach the third round for four straight years at Melbourne Park, Barty remains very much on track to end the country’s 42-year Open singles drought. But the world No.1 faces a stern test of her title credentials against an opponent with 11 wins from 12 matches already under her belt this summer. Barty’s best will be enough, but anything less and the sentimental favourite will be in for a dog fight.