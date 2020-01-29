Key matches on day four at the Open

MUST-SEE MATCHES ON DAY FOUR OF THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN:

* 23-Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Gilles Simon (FRA)

Even the lights going out on court didn’t seem to perturb the new Kyrgios in his opener against Lorenzo Sonego. The 23rd seed has faced French veteran Gilles Simon just once before, winning 6-3 7-6 in Washington last year. Going on form, Kyrgios should feel confident in being able to book a third-round showdown with either 16th seed Karen Khachanov or Swede Mikael Ymer. It’s hard not to look ahead to a potential fourth-round encounter with world No.1 Rafael Nadal – but Kyrgios is.

* Priscilla Hon (AUS) v Angelique Kerber (GER)

Australian wildcard Hon impressed during her straight-sets first round victory over Ukraine’s Kateryna Kozlova. But things are about to get significantly harder as the Queenslander faces a three-time major winner. Former world No.1 Kerber might have been battling injury concerns in the lead-up to the first slam of the year, but the 2016 Australian Open winner breezed past Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-2 6-2 in the first round. Whatever happens, Hon has already equalled her best result at a major after she also reached the second round at Roland Garros last year.

* Garbine Muguruza (ESP) v Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)

Another Australian hopeful faces a gigantic task in battling a former world No.1. Tomljanovic took down 31st seed Anastasija Sevastova on Tuesday for her first win at Melbourne Park in five years. She might be unseeded, but Muguruza presents a fierce challenge as a two-time slam winner. Muguruza started poorly in her first round clash with American Shelby Rogers, before winning 0-6 6-1 6-0. Tomlanovic has played the Muguruza twice before, winning their 2014 clash in Miami.

* Jaume Munar (ESP) v Alexei Popyrin (AUS)

Following a breakout 2019 which saw him make the third round of the Australian and US Open, Popyrin is receiving high praise. The 20-year-old progressed to the second round after his childhood hero Jo-Wilfried Tsonga pulled out injured during the third set of their match. American legend John McEnroe has even said Popyrin has the talent to become a top-10 player. The world No.96 will battle another young star on the rise in Munar, who defeated Frenchman Hugo Gaston in four sets on Tuesday.

* Alex Bolt (AUS) v 5-Dominic Thiem (AUT)

Australian wildcard Bolt made the third round at the Australian Open last year. Can he do it again? To get there, he will have to produce an almighty boilover and knock out fifth seed Thiem. Bolt produced a stirring first-round comeback to topple world No.42 Albert Ramos-Vinolas in five sets. Comparatively, Thiem breezed past Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in straight sets.