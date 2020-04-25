Key questions for a Covid-19 inquiry

Christopher Muttukumaru on learning vital lessons from the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and Philip Mathias on Matt Hancock’s performance as health secretary

Lord Scott’s report into the export of defence equipment to Iraq helped to improve government decision-making, for example, in highlighting the failure to provide full transparency about the UK’s policy on defence exports to Iraq when the government was dealing with parliament and the public.

In all probability, a future independent inquiry will be the only credible way to address the questions that have arisen about the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is of course premature to decide what any such inquiry should cover and how the process should work.

Yet some key questions have begun to arise. For instance, there will be questions about the state of readiness of the government, including whether risk assessments were fit for purpose; and, if they were, whether they were acted upon in a timely and effective way.

Even given the many unknowns, there are also genuine questions about the transparency of the government’s response to a number of legitimate questions.

For now, restrictions on personal liberty are accepted as being necessary to protect the health service. But there will soon be proper, objective questions about parliamentary oversight in a national emergency and the publication of a transparent exit strategy.

The terms of reference of a public inquiry would need to be kept focused and impartial. If it is judge-led, the judge would clearly benefit from expert medical and scientific assessors. A respected politician could also provide invaluable assistance.

When the end of the lockdown comes, it will be vital to learn lessons speedily and effectively. It would be wise to plan ahead.

Christopher Muttukumaru

Formerly secretary to the Scott inquiry

• If a general proves to be incompetent during a war, which the coronavirus pandemic is, he should be replaced, rather than being held to account once the war is lost. Matt Hancock’s litany of failures during this crisis are too numerous to list here, but one stands out among the others. Old and vulnerable people have been allowed to leave hospital without first being tested for Covid-19. As a result, the disease is now spreading like wildfire across care homes and many thousands of people will die unnecessarily and in the most harrowing of circumstances.

It is too late now to expand testing and provision of PPE – the damage is done. I also doubt if the morale of care workers will be improved by Mr Hancock’s announcement that they can now wear a new badge. He is out of his depth, which has also been well demonstrated during recent media interviews. As decisions on how to deal with this crisis become increasingly complex, it is time for him to go.

Philip Mathias

Rear admiral (ret’d), Southsea

