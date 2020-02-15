KFC releases bizarre ‘bucket’ Crocs that look and smell like fried chicken

The two removable drumstick charms give a nice touch to KFC’s original recipe on the pair of limited-edition Crocs

Fast-food giant KFC has unveiled a truly bizarre new pair of chicken-scented Crocs in a new advert.

The special footwear, featuring KFC’s iconic red and white stripes and topped with scented drumstick charms, is set to go on sale in Spring this year.

The limited-edition pair will be available in the regular Crocs style, pricing at $60 (£46.23). Essentially, makes it seem like you’re wearing two buckets of fried chicken on your feet.

KFC yesterday unveiled the first look of the sandals on its Twitter page, announcing: “Introducing the official Kentucky Fried Chicken licensed proprietary footwear made in collaboration with Crocs. Do not eat. Coming Spring 2020.”

They work with Korean artist MLMA in the ad and she was seen wearing a platform version at New York Fashion Show this week.

The promotional clip shows MLMA, who dons a red and white striped onesie with red paint across her eyes, working as a member of staff in a pink-hued KFC shop.

She drops the secret recipe to a fryer and waits patiently until it is done “cooking”. The artist then picks up the freshly-made “bucket” clogs and presents them on a serving tray.

Crocs announced the news on its website and said: “Do you love world-famous fried chicken? Do you love Crocs? Do you love brand spokespersons like Colonel Sanders? Then, boy, howdy, do we have something for you.

“Covered in a fried chicken print and a striped base, these will make your dreams of wearing a bucket of chicken finally come true.

“Finally. Your two favourite brands, immortalised on a rivet to prove a collaboration happened.

“Each pair of co-branded footwear comes with two Jibbitz charms made to resemble and smell like fried chicken.

“Not for human consumption.”

Andrea Zahumensky, the chief marketing officer of KFC US, said in a press release: “Combining the unmistakable look of our world-famous fried chicken and signature KFC bucket with the unparalleled comfort and style of Crocs, these shoes are what fried chicken footwear dreams are made of.”