KFC shocks followers after retweeting ‘world’s rudest Twitter account’

You don’t expect social media accounts for respectable family brands to get involved with foul-mouthed Twitter robots – even the bloke who made it is stunned

Swear Clock is an automated Twitter feed that does nothing more than tell the time in the most foul-mouthed way possible.

It’s been running for about three years, and in that time the account has collected about 11,000 followers – which is not bad for a Twitter account that unapologetically uses very adult language in every tweet.

And that is why it’s a bit of a shock that the wholesome family Twitter account for KFC quote-tweeted Swear Clock to its 107,000 followers yesterday.

Quite a few people were stunned, including Tony Howat, who cheekily responded: “I’m amazed you’re that relaxed about revealing the secret to the colonel’s crispy batter.”

Rob Manuel, who has created dozens of Twitter bots, including Swear Clock, told Daily Star Online it’s “probably the muckiest” bot he’s ever made.

Speaking about the strange KFC tweet he said: “I don’t think any brand has ever interacted with it before. It’s a weird thing to do.

“It’s deliberately a bit grim…I wrote it trying to cheer myself up one day. And sitting there making a computer spit out horrible phrases worked.

“[But] why would you go near that if you’re trying to sell chicken?”

It’s not the first time a big brand social media account has tried to get in on the joke with one of Rob’s bots. He recalls the time that Tesco posted a response to a confession on Fesshole : “I slightly hated them for it,” he says.

One of Rob’s other big hit bots is the Smash Hits interview account, which interacts with users to ask them questions in the style of the legendary 80s and 90s pop magazine. he says he was delighted when Primal Scream’s Simone Marie did a mini-interview with it back in 2018.

Sweary Clocks, secret confessions, retro pop magazines – we asked Rob what his next hit social media bot was going to be: “What I’m doing next? Honestly I haven’t got a foggiest.”

“Today,” he continues, “I was dreaming about making a concept album about early web stuff. “You can do anything, with Adobe Dreamweaver, You can go anywhere, create anything, you can weave dreams.”

“But I’m probably not going to do it, dreaming about ideas is the best bit, normally bored of them before I have the energy to make them.”

Maybe Rob will feel a bit energised once Colonel Sanders sends him some free chicken.