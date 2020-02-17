KFC teams up with CROCS on new fried chicken footwear

The newest shoes from Crocs will have your feet smelling like chicken.

KFC announced today that it has teamed up with the footwear brand on a new collaboration that’s set to go on sale this spring.

The Kentucky Fried Chicken x Crocs Classic Clog pays homage to the food chain’s iconic buckets with a red and white striped sole, which is topped with a very tasty-looking fried chicken pattern on the upper half of shoe.

The real icing on the cake — or should we say, gravy on the mashed potatoes — is that each shoe is topped with a removable Jibbitz charm that looks like a fried chicken drumstick — and smells like one too.

The shoes have a spring 2020 release date and will cost $59.99.

‘Combining the unmistakable look of our world-famous fried chicken and signature KFC bucket, with the unparalleled comfort and style of Crocs, these shoes are what fried chicken footwear dreams are made of,’ Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO, said in a press release.

And there’s more: To promote the collaboration, the Crocs also designed a Bucket Clog version of the shoe, which has the same design and chicken-shaped charms but also comes with a 4.5-inch platform.

The Bucket Clog platform made their New York Fashion Week debut this week on the feet of artist Me Love Me a Lot (MLMA), who wore them out to Christian Cowan’s show on Feb 11.

‘Enjoy my deep fried fashion served up FRESH,’ MLMA wrote on Instagram, sharing snaps of herself modeling the shoes.

‘When I heard about the opportunity, I thought my manager was joking. That’s what I love about it,’ she told Paper.

The heels of the footwear also feature the Kentucky Fried Chicken name and the upper half of Colonel Sanders’ head.

‘As Crocs continues to create new, unexpected brand collaborations, we’re thrilled with this “bucket list” partnership with Kentucky Fried Chicken that will bring fans an unbelievably fun and fashionable take on our classic clog,’ Terence Reilly, Crocs SVP and CMO, said in the press release.

‘We’re honored to feature this fashion-forward style between two iconic American brands at one of New York’s biggest weeks in fashion that promises to surprise and delight consumers around the globe.’