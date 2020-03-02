Khabib Nurmagomedov outlines plans for Floyd Mayweather boxing and UFC crossover fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Floyd Mayweather are unbeaten in UFC and boxing respectively, but if they were to take each other on it doesn’t seem to clear where they would meet

Khabib Nurmagomedov has urged boxing legend Floyd Mayweather to step outside his comfort zone and into the Octagon if he wants to fight.

Mayweather, who is unbeaten in 50 professional fights, has been tipped for another comeback match against UFC superstar Khabib.

‘Money’ stepped back into the ring to face former UFC champion Conor McGregor, beating the Irishman in the 10th round by TKO in Las Vegas.

But Mayweather has now been tipped to take on Khabib, who is also unbeaten in MMA and is the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion.

However, as rumours continue to circulate, the Russian admits he is not sure how he feels about completely changing codes to boxing, while he also has concerns about fighting an opponent aged 43.

“If he want to fight, come to UFC!” Khabib told TMZ Sports. “This is real fight. You know, I’m not boxer. I’m not, like, just wrestler. I’m MMA fighter.

“He almost like my father’s age, you know? I don’t understand how I’m going to punch his face.

“Maybe we can make this something like 11 rounds of boxing and one round of MMA.”

The final comment was in reference to his father Abdulmanap’s offer that they fight 11 rounds of boxing and one round of MMA.

Abdulmanap told TACC: “Mayweather has statistics on fights of 50 wins and zero losses, he is the greatest in boxing.

“He wants to fight with the same champion who did not lose a single fight, Khabib, everything is fine, but now we have Tony Ferguson on the line.

“We said a long time ago: let us finish with Tony, after that we will work with the team of Ukrainian boxer Vasily Lomachenko for six months, then there will be a boxing fight.

“We offer any day anywhere, with only one condition – 11 rounds in boxing and one in mixed martial arts.

“We will stand 11 rounds against the best boxer, so why not go one round according to the rules of MMA with us? But all things will happen after Tony.”

UFC chief Dana White has played down any talk of a fight between Khabib and Mayweather, insisting the Russian needs to focus on his own sport first.

“Khabib has other fights right now that he needs to on instead of Floyd Mayweather,” White said.