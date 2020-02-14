Khartoum welcomes German parliament’s decision to resume ties with Sudan

KHARTOUM, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Sudan’s government on Thursday welcomed the German parliament’s decision to resume and expand economic and development ties with Sudan.

“Sudan’s government welcomes the decision by the German parliament, issued on Feb. 13 to resume and expand economic and development relations with Sudan after three decades of suspension,” said Sudan’s Foreign Ministry in a statement.

“The decision comes as part of the German engagement with Sudan since the success of the revolution, when the German government sent a number of official and technical delegations to support the requirements of the phase based on the priorities presented by the transitional government,” it added.

The ministry reiterated commitment of Sudan’s transitional government to move from the phase of humanitarian assistance to creating sustainable strategic development partnerships based on comprehensive development in cooperation with regional and international partners in a manner that supports the national economy.

It said the transitional government is looking forward to working with the German government to upgrade the developmental cooperation and economic partnership in many fields, including energy, mining and infrastructures.

In 1989, the German parliament issued a decision suspending development cooperation with Sudan due to break out of the civil war.

However, Germany has kept on providing humanitarian support at some of the affected areas in Sudan, particularly in Darfur states.